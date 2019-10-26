Waterloo man sentenced for trying to start mobile home fire

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for trying to start a fire at a mobile home and threatening to kill a police officer according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

37-year-old Matthew Holschlag pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree arson. Holschlag pleaded to other charges including first-degree harassment, second-degree criminal mischief and domestic assault with strangulation.

Has was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.

Police say in July 2019 Holschlag assaulted his mother after she came home from work late.

Police say Holschlag broke windows, a television and threatened to shoot an officer and tried to start a fire with towels on the stove.

