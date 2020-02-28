Waterloo man sentenced for breaking infant's leg during diaper change

An eastern Iowa man will spend up to 5 years in prison after he broke his 7-month old daughter's leg during a diaper change.

Toyreon Foster-Stevensen (Courtesy image)

A judge sentenced 23-year-old Toyreon Foster - Stevensen Thursday, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The incident happened in Waterloo in 2017. Court records show he was drinking and became upset when the child's diaper leaked, but he didn't take her to the doctor until about a month later when she suffered another injury.