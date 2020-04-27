Waterloo man pulled to safety after fiery crash

A Waterloo man says he was forced off the road and his vehicle struck a concrete bridge support and burst into flames on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6:47 p.m.

Officers said two passersby found the driver slumped over the wheel and pulled him to safety before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was taken to Mercy One Waterloo for medical treatment. He later told police he was driving home after working an overnight shift when a semi swerved from the left lane into the right lane forcing him off the roadway.

The driver's name and condition have not been released.