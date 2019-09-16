Waterloo man pleads guilty after 11-year-old son runs over child with car

Waterloo police said Jesse Azbill was arrested after he allowed an 11-year-old to drive his car who then struck a 4-year-old boy on a bicycle. The boy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. (Courtesy image)
Updated: Mon 5:47 AM, Sep 16, 2019

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man pleaded guilty to charges after his 11-year-old son ran over a young boy with his car.

Jesse Azbill, 34, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting serious injury, and child endangerment on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Azbill let his son drive his car back in August around Thorson and Avon avenues, near Broadway Avenue on Waterloo's east side.

His son accidentally hit a 4-year-old riding a bicycle. The 4-year-old had life-threatening injuries, while Azbill's son faced no charges.

Azbill agreed to a sentence of up to 7 years in prison.

 