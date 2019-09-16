Waterloo man pleads guilty after 11-year-old son runs over child with car

A Waterloo man pleaded guilty to charges after his 11-year-old son ran over a young boy with his car.

Jesse Azbill, 34, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting serious injury, and child endangerment on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Azbill let his son drive his car back in August around Thorson and Avon avenues, near Broadway Avenue on Waterloo's east side.

His son accidentally hit a 4-year-old riding a bicycle. The 4-year-old had life-threatening injuries, while Azbill's son faced no charges.

Azbill agreed to a sentence of up to 7 years in prison.

