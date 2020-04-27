Waterloo man leads police on 20-minute low speed chase

A Waterloo man led police on a 20-minute low speed chase on the night of April 25.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Bratnober Street and Columbia Street, but the driver did not stop.

The driver was later identified as Anthony O'Donnell. The pursuing officers were able to disable the O'Donnell's vehicle's tires causing it to stop shortly after.

Officers placed O'Donnell into custody. They also said they found a .45 caliber black hi-point handgun with an unreadable serial number.

O'Donnell was charged with carrying weapons, do driver's license, eluding and interference with a firearm.