Waterloo man found guilty in death of 4-year-old

A Waterloo man has been found of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in 2015.

A jury on Tuesday convicted Chad Allen Little on first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of Gracie Buss, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The murder charge carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole. The Courier reports the child endangerment causing death charge will be rolled into the murder conviction without its own sentence.

On May 30, Little called the hospital under an alias saying the girl suffered a seizure, fell down stairs and was unconscious. He left the apartment before the ambulance got there.

Gracie died days later at a hospital in Iowa City. An autopsy found she died of blunt trauma to the head. During the trial, the Courier reports doctors said a series of old and new bruises on Gracie's body and bleeding within her eye pointed to abusive trauma.

The Courier reports Gracie's older brother said Little hit the girl in the past.