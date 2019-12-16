Waterloo man delivers thousands of toys after organizing toy drive

An eastern Iowa man has organized a toy drive for children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for the last nine years. He showed up Monday morning at the hospital with a large delivery.

Woody-Paul Woodward, second from left, delivers toys to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on behalf of his annual "Woody's Annual Toy Drive" on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Carson King, fourth from left, was also there to help deliver the toys (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Woody-Paul Woodward, better known as Woody, said his toy drive collected nearly 5,000 toys to donate to the children's hospital and the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City. Woody stopped at the Ronald McDonald house over the weekend before making his final stop at the hospital.

Carson King, who became notorious for a self-run fundraiser for the children's hospital after his sign for beer money went viral before the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game, was also there to help deliver the toys.

Woody said the drive has grown every year, and he is just thankful that people are supportive of his mission to help families that might need a little Christmas cheer.

"It's a great feeling to know that these kids will be able to have a couple different gifts throughout the Christmas and holiday season," Woody said. "So just from everyone that's came through and helped me and made this successful is a pretty awesome feeling."

Woody said this is usually his last stop of the year, but if people still want to continue to donate, he will be happy to make another trip to Iowa City. He said he has likely collected 20,000 toys over the last nine years since starting the drive.

Woody said he has gotten a lot of responses from word-of-mouth, his personal Facebook page, as well as his Woodys Annual Toy Drive Facebook page. Those that are interested in donating and adding to the 4,776 toys already collected can contact him there.