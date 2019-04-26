Waterloo man convicted of kidnapping and trying to kill woman

A Waterloo man has been convicted by a Buchanan County jury of kidnapping and trying to kill a woman by intentionally driving his car toward a concrete bridge pylon.

According to the Buchanan County Attorney's Office, the victim called 911 at 7:38 p.m. on April 6, 2018. She told the dispatcher she was in a car with Ronald Dean Share and he refused to let her out.

During the call, the victim told dispatch Share was threatening to kill her by hitting a pylon at 100 m.p.h.

The victim stated there was a no-contact order between her and share.

During the call, Share had exited from eastbound Highway 20 onto southbound I-380.

According to court documents, a La Porte City police officer saw Share's car stopped on the exit ramp from southbound I-380 to County Road V-65.

The officer testified that as he approached the car he saw Share facing backward in the driver's seat "making striking motions toward a rear passenger seat.

The officer says when Share saw the squad car approaching, he continued driving, getting back on I-380 southbound and reaching speeds in excess of 110 m.p.h. with the officer in pursuit.

The officer says Dean then intentionally drove the car into the median, hitting the concrete bridge pylon at County Road V-71. It is estimated the vehicle was traveling at about 90 m.ph. when it hit the guardrail surrounding the pylon.

Share was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo and the victim was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Both had serious injuries.

On Friday the Buchanan County jury found Share guilty of first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder, willful injury and eluding.

First-degree kidnapping carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Attempted murder carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence with no parole until 70% of the sentence has been served. Willful injury carries a 10-year prison sentence and eluding carries a prison sentence of up to 5 years.

Share is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25 at 1 p.m.