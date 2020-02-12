Waterloo man charged in 2017 killing guilty of 1st degree murder

A Waterloo man charged in the 2017 killing of a Grundy Center man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and a weapons count.

The Courier reports that a jury found 29-year-old Armando Adame III guilty Wednesday for the Oct. 25, 2017, shooting death of 27-year-old Michael Bruce Johns.

Police say the men had been arguing as they drove around Floyd County when they stopped on a gravel road. Police say Adame pulled Johns from the vehicle and shot him in the head with a sawed-off shotgun.

Adame faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he's sentenced at a later date.