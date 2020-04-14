Waterloo man arrested for possession of drugs and a firearm

Waterloo police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Mobile St. and Sumner St. on April 12.

There, officers found a suspect identified as Marcus Harmon-Wright, 34, of Waterloo., who they placed under arrest for Interference with Official Acts, Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, and Assault on a Peace Officer - for spitting in an officer's face.

Officers investigated Harmon-Wright's residence at 610 Sumner St., after executing a search warrant, and said they found a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, distribution amounts of marijuana, suspected cocaine, and large sums of U.S. currency. Officers also said they found spent 9 mm shell casings and determined Harmon-Wright fired shots that struck his own residence during an altercation.

Due to a previous domestic abuse conviction, Harmon-Wright is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Officers transported him to the Black Hawk County Jail.