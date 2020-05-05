Waterloo man arrested for intimidation with a weapon

Police in Waterloo arrested a man for an alleged drive-by shooting at a house on May 3.

Officers said Trenton J. Sliekers, 27, of 1311 Forest Ave, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana and possession of burglar tools.

This was after police received a report of six gunshots that hit a house at 212 W 10th St., and then a person driving away on a motorcycle.

Police then found .38 caliber bullet slugs at the residence, a .38-caliber revolver in a mailbox near the suspect, and a motorcycle parked in the area of W 12th Street and Commercial Street.