Waterloo man allegedly tried to set fire to mobile home

Authorities in Waterloo arrested a man for allegedly trying to set a mobile home on fire after a domestic dispute.

The Waterloo-Falls Courier reports that on Sunday, 37-year-old Matthew Holschlag allegedly assaulted his mother after she came home later for work.

When police were called, Matthew Holschlag broke windows and a TV.

He also allegedly threatened to shoot an officer and tried to catch towels on fire over a stove.

He's now charged with first-degree arson and domestic assault.