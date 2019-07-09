Waterloo man allegedly tried to set fire to mobile home

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Authorities in Waterloo arrested a man for allegedly trying to set a mobile home on fire after a domestic dispute.
The Waterloo-Falls Courier reports that on Sunday, 37-year-old Matthew Holschlag allegedly assaulted his mother after she came home later for work.
When police were called, Matthew Holschlag broke windows and a TV.
He also allegedly threatened to shoot an officer and tried to catch towels on fire over a stove.
He's now charged with first-degree arson and domestic assault.