Waterloo homicide victims identified; police looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing two women in Waterloo Monday night.

Just before 11:20 p.m., Waterloo police responded to 1112 W. 4th Street for a report of a suspicious incident. When they got to the scene, they found two women dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims have been identified as Tamica Takeisha Allison, 42, who lived in the home, and Andrea Rochelle Anderson, 41, of 109 Leland, Waterloo.

Police said they are looking for Mathew Dee Buford III, 36, who also lived in the home. He should be considered armed and dangerous. They have two warrants for his arrest for 1st-degree murder.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will perform autopsies on the victims' bodies.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 391-291-2515.