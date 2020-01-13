Waterloo four-year-old loses sight, nearly dies from flu

A four-year-old girl in Waterloo nearly died and is now blind because of the flu.

Jade DeLucia, who did not get a flu shot, caught the flu a few days before Christmas. She then spent nearly two weeks at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

On Christmas Day, her parents say they learned she developed encephalopathy, a complication from the flu which affects the brain and causes blindness.

Doctors say the damage is likely permanent.

Jade returned home from the hospital on Jan. 9.