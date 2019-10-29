Waterloo firefighters find body in Cedar River

Firefighters found a body in the Cedar River in Waterloo.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, investigators say firefighters found the body Monday afternoon by an I-380 bridge that goes over the river near Highway 218, near the Cedar Terrace Neighborhood.

The body has not yet been identified.

The discovery comes as authorities look to find Chandor Gardner, 45, who jumped from a bridge on Oct. 8 and was last ween swimming in the middle of the river downstream from the 11th Street bridge.