Waterloo emergency warming center to open in January

Community groups in Waterloo have announced the location for an emergency shelter for those who have nowhere else to go on cold Winter nights.

A coalition of county leaders, church groups, and community organizations have arranged for the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, located at 1621 E 4th Street, to be an emergency warming center for this season. The facility will be available starting on January 6, 2020, and will be open nightly through March.

The shelter will provide a place to stay for people who were turned away from other shelters and have no place else to go. Community leaders knew it was necessary after last Winter's bitterly-cold weather.

“I saw people coming into the Hospitality House, folks that had been out allnight in these temperatures and I just knew that we needed to create a space for these folks to go in the evening.” Joni Hansen of the Cedar Valley Hospitality House who serves on the warming center's committee, said, in a statement.

Volunteers will be needed to fill overnight shifts at the facility, which will be open from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. every day. Those interested in volunteering can attend a training session at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center on January 2, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Organizers hope to establish a permanent location with assistance from local governments in the future.