Waterloo emergency warming center gets extension to Jan. 31

Organizers of an emergency warming shelter in Waterloo have been given more time to operate while they search for another location that meets local fire codes.

The Courier reports that Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar has given the shelter inside the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center until Jan. 31.

The overnight shelter opened Jan. 6 to provide a safe haven from freezing temperatures to the homeless. But organizers were told it would have to close on Jan. 21 after an inspection found the space didn't have a sprinkler system.

The state fire marshal granted an extension after learning organizers had found possible alternatives.