Waterloo council will not rescind 'ban the box' ordinance

The Waterloo City council will not move forward with a proposal to rescind the ban the box ordinance.

Waterloo's “Fair Chance Initiative” passed in a 4-2 city council vote on Oct. 7, 2019. (KCRG File)

City Councilwoman Margaret Klein proposed a motion to reconsider at last night's meeting, but no one on the council seconded the motion.

The ordinance, which takes effect on July 1, prevents employers from asking about a job applicant's criminal history until the end of the hiring process.

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry filed a lawsuit against the city over the ordinance.

They claim it breaks a state law concerning hiring practices.