Waterloo council to hold final 'ban-the-box' vote Monday

The Waterloo City Council on Monday plans to hold the third and final vote on an ordinance to change a hiring practice for private businesses in the city. It would ban them from asking about job candidates' possible criminal histories.

Last month, the city council voted to postpone the final vote for another 4 weeks. Members hoped to get more opinions on whether or not to keep the proposed ordinance or amend it.

Some say the ordinance would give people a second chance. But others say it could keep businesses away from the city.

Monday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

