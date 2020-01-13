Waterloo council to discuss new management company for Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center

The Waterloo City Council is considering a five-year contract with an international venue management company.

The deal would have the company run operations at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

Another private company has run the center for the past 40 years, but that contract ended on Dec. 31.

Spectra Venue Management proposed the new deal with the city. It's the same company that manages the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines and the X-tream Arena in Coralville.

As part of the deal, Waterloo would pay Spectra $10,000 a month to manage the center.

The city council will discuss the proposal tonight at its meeting at 5:30 at City Hall.