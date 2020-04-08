Waterloo community schools offering Chromebooks to elementary students

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Community Schools is offering Chromebooks to elementary students.
Families can get them starting April 8th from 4 to 6 p.m. at their closest elementary school.
Due to a limited number, they're only offering them to students who do not have access to a computer at home, including one belonging to a sibling.
Parents must sign a loan agreement form and are responsible for returning the Chromebooks at the end of the school year.
Here is a list of locations parents can drive by to pick up the devices:
Becker 1239 Sheldon Street
Cunningham 1224 Mobile Street
Highland 812 Idaho Street
Irving 1115 West 5th Street
Kingsley 201 Sunset Road
Kittrell 1304 Oregon Street
Lincoln 302 Cedar Bend Street
Lou Henry 312 Rachel Street
Lowell 3706 Cedar Heights Drive
Orange 5805 Kimball Avenue
Poyner 1138 Central Avenue
Evansdale