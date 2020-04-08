Waterloo community schools offering Chromebooks to elementary students

Waterloo Community Schools is offering Chromebooks to elementary students.

Families can get them starting April 8th from 4 to 6 p.m. at their closest elementary school.

Due to a limited number, they're only offering them to students who do not have access to a computer at home, including one belonging to a sibling.

Parents must sign a loan agreement form and are responsible for returning the Chromebooks at the end of the school year.

Here is a list of locations parents can drive by to pick up the devices:

Becker 1239 Sheldon Street

Cunningham 1224 Mobile Street

Highland 812 Idaho Street

Irving 1115 West 5th Street

Kingsley 201 Sunset Road

Kittrell 1304 Oregon Street

Lincoln 302 Cedar Bend Street

Lou Henry 312 Rachel Street

Lowell 3706 Cedar Heights Drive

Orange 5805 Kimball Avenue

Poyner 1138 Central Avenue

Evansdale