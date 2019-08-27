Waterloo closer to approving 'ban the box' ordinance

Waterloo is getting closer to banning employers from asking about criminal histories during the hiring process.

Yesterday, the Waterloo City Council approved the first reading of its "ban the box ordinance". It would prevent employers from asking applicants their criminal history until they've gone through the hiring process and receive a conditional job offer.

An employer could rescind the job offer if an applicant had criminal activity relevant to the job.

The council previously rejected the ordinance back in 2012 and 2015.