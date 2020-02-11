Waterloo city council votes to close shortest of airport runways

The Waterloo City Council has voted to close the shortest of the local airport's three runways — a proposal that had drawn opposition from some pilots.

Waterloo Regional Airport is a city-owned airport that is used for general aviation and offers commercial service to Chicago (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Airpot/flyalo.com)

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that the council voted Monday for the airport director to work with federal authorities on the decommissioning. The director had recommended closing the runway because of safety and liability concerns.

Several pilots told the council at an earlier meeting that the runway is a safe alternative when high winds and other issues make it harder to access the two primary runways.