Waterloo Warming Center to stay open at Jubilee UMC Freedom Center for now

The Waterloo Warming Center said it will continue to operate out of the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center until a new location is secured.

The center had been in danger of closing after fire officials found an absence of working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. It also did not have a sprinkler system.

In a release on Tuesday, the center said the City of Waterloo is giving organizers time to secure a new space that meets their needs as well as concerns of the city.

"We are currently exploring multiple locations including the former S and J Construction on Sycamore, The former Hawkeye Community College Metro Center on W 4th," a press release said.

Organizers said they're also looking into potential permanent locations including a storage space at the county-owned Juvenile Courts Services Building, but it doesn't have a sprinkler system.

“It feels like everyone is on the same page here and we as a community are working together to make sure we meet this need for our community," said Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz.

Center organizers are still looking for anyone who has a facility that meets safety requirements. They're also in need of volunteers. Email WaterlooWarmingCenter@gmail.com.