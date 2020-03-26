Waterloo Warming Center to extend operations

The Warming Center in Waterloo announced Thursday that it will be extending operations until the end of April to help with the homeless population during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The center continues to practice social distancing and has continued to sanitize the center multiple times a day. They also have a protocol in place in which a person would need to quarantine because of COVID-19.

Officials with the center stated, "The Waterloo Warming Center Planning Committee is extraordinarily grateful to Hawkeye Community College for granting us this opportunity to continue to serve the most vulnerable members of our community."