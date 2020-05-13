Waterloo Tyson worker who had COVID-19 shares experience

The Waterloo plant reopened nearly a week ago, but one worker says he is worried about going back.

Black Hawk County announces first death in the county and an outbreak at Waterloo Tyson Foods

Zach Medhaug says he has worked at the plant for eight years. He is among hundreds of workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

This forced the plant to shut down for several days last month. Labor advocates are opposed to plants reopening, and some say it's putting workers' lives at risk.

"Tyson took their time to get us all tests,” Medhaug said. "My boss didn't care if I went to go wash my hands 20 times in an hour as long as I could still work and get the work done.”

Tyson has implemented changes since reopening. All employees must answer pre-screening questions and have their temperature taken.

There is also Plexiglas between work stations and dividers in the break room.

