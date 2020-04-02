Waterloo Schools to remain closed until April 30th

After Gov. Kim Reynolds announced to keep Iowa schools closed until April 30th, Waterloo schools announced that they will be closed until the end of the month.

Tara Thomas, the Director of School & Community Relations stated, “Please be assured we will continue to serve our students during this time, including support with instruction and meals. With new requirements from the Governor, we will work to finalize our plan for students, staff and families and details will be shared as soon as we confirm them.”