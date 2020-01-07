Waterloo Schools plans new Lowell Elementary at current location

School district officials are moving forward with plans to replace an elementary school that was damaged last winter under the weight of heavy snow.

(Credit: WCF Courier)

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Dr. Jane Lindaman, superintendent for the Waterloo Community School District, announced that the district will build a new school at the current Lowell Elementary site, located at 1628 Washington Street.

Lowell Elementary has been closed in Waterloo since Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Heavy snow accumulation collapsed the roof on the building. District officials had initially hoped to reopen the building in August 2019, but repairs were more significant than initially expected.

The district and EMC Insurance had been negotiating on the assessed value for the damaged Lowell Elementary but had reached an impasse. The district will instead be exploring legal solutions to that dispute, but will not have the insurance money before starting the new construction.

“We are enacting our rights under our policy and pursuing legal options but we can wait no longer," Lindaman said. "Lowell students need a home.”

Students that would be attending Lowell have been using an alternate site at the Area Education Agency offices in Cedar Falls. This arrangement will continue until the new building opens.

The new Lowell Elementary is scheduled to open in time for the 2021-2022 school year, officials said.