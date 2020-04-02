Waterloo Schools offers curbside pick-up for free meal program

Waterloo Schools announced an update to their free meal program, to offer curbside pick-up.

Starting on April 3, they will be offering backpacks full of food for the weekend that will be handed out at the meal sites.

Meals will also be delivered to the Cedar Crest and Lantern Square Apartments. Families will be able to walk out and pick them up between 10-11 a.m. For pick-up at Cedar Crest, meals will be in the common area behind the apartment son Columbia Street and West Dale Street. For pick-up at Latern Square, meals will be near the front by the pool entrance.

Curbside Pick-Up locations:

9-10 am: Cunningham, Kingsley, and Orange

10-11 am: Kittrell, Highland

11 am-12 pm: Becker and Lou Henry

12-1 pm: Irving, Lincoln, Poyner

9 am-12 pm: Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. (site for Lowell)

Parents can drive up or walk up to any of these locations Monday through Friday.

Waterloo Schools will also have feminine hygiene products available at the Education Service Center starting Friday upon request.

