Waterloo Schools extends superintendent until 2022

Waterloo Schools voted to extend their superintendent's contract into the next decade, according to school district officials.

The board of directors voted 6-0 in favor of Dr. Jane Lindaman's contract being extended until June 30, 2022.

The board cited Lindaman's record of meeting or exceeding expectations set by the board as reasoning to keep her in her current role. According to the board, she met or exceeded 66 percent of 42 measurable standards during the past school year, which is well above the expected 40 percent level.

The board also cited record high school graduation rates, literacy rates, and parent satisfaction, among other factors.

Lindaman has been with the district since 2005 and served as superintendent since 2014.