Waterloo Schools canceling non-essential activities and athletics

Waterloo Schools will be canceling all non-essential activities and athletics through March 29th.

After Spring Break, March 23rd is a Teach Quality day and students will not have school. After that, the school insturction will continue but any after school activities will be canceled March 14th through the 29th.

The school stated, "This includes after school clubs, extramurals, after school activities, all games/meets, practices, open weight rooms/gyms, any off-site practices or gatherings, and any fine arts concerts and/or programs during that time period. At this time, Y-Care and Boys and Girls Club will not be impacted."