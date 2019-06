The Waterloo Police Department is seeking public assistance in finding a woman missing since Saturday.

Sharla Kay Davis, 54, was last seen in downtown Waterloo on Saturday. Her latest social media activity was Sunday.

Davis is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Persons with information about Davis' whereabouts should contact Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch at 319-291-2515.