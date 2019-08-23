Waterloo Police looking for missing teen

Waterloo police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Nicholas Charriez was last seen on Thursday night around 5:30 in the area of Highway 63 and Highway 20.

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red New Balance shoes.

Police said they believe he also has a red back pack and is riding a red Schwinn bicycle.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call Waterloo police.