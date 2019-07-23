Waterloo Police help students get school supplies in "Cool for School" program

On Tuesday, Waterloo Police Foundation met up with 36 elementary and middle school students to help them shop for school supplies.

A Waterloo Police officer helps a student pick out school supplies as part of the Cops, Kids, and Cool for School program on July 23, 2019 (Rebecca Phelps/KCRG)

The "Cops, Kids, and Cool for School" event helps families who may not be able to afford the long list of items kids need for school. Waterloo Police partnered with Target and other organizations to cover the cost of the items, which can add up to $75 per student.

The event is part of an effort to help kids get excited to start the school year. Lieutenant Corbin Payne said it’s also a good opportunity to build positive relationships in their community.

“I think just the smiles on their faces," Payne said. "They get to run around, have some fun, get to see we’re not all bad guys and women with the police department. It makes it fun."

This is the third annual Cool for School event. The Waterloo Police Foundation also holds shopping trips at Christmas.