Waterloo mayor tours Tyson plant after safety improvements added

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said when he learned that 444 people at the Waterloo Tyson plant had tested positive for COVID-19, he was angry.

The exterior of a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

"I've said from day one, pro-business means to be pro-workforce,, and pro-workforce means to be pro-public health if you want a strong economy," Hart said.

Hart said his number one concern is the people who will soon return to this Waterloo Tyson meat processing plant. Two weeks after Tyson closed the plant, he took a look inside with other local leaders, many of the same leaders who criticized the company for not acting sooner to shut it down.

"I am hoping that the measures put in place right now by the company will be able to mitigate any potential risks for the people in our community," Hart said.

Improvements include plexiglass barriers between almost every work station, requiring masks and face shields for employees, sanitizing stations, and improved social distancing. All things that stand out to Bob Waters, President of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 431.

"I'm a pretty hard person to impress, but they impressed me," Waters said. "Every work station in that plant has plexiglass or plastic barriers in between each other between to your right or your left."

Waters said Tyson has also hired extra sanitization workers to increase cleanliness. There's also an outside company to take workers' temperatures and help with medical care.

"...but also to give education and information, even right here in the city, our staff has questions about what to do in a situation. To have that onsite education, knowledge, multilingual, I believe is important as well," Hart said.

Hart said these types of improvements need to happen at other packing plants.

"We want to have the same amount of push on businesses to incorporate these safe practices as well, because we need to protect our workforce," Hart said.

Waters said the Waterloo plant is an example for other facilities.

"Tyson in Waterloo, in my opinion, is the flagship of what every packing house in the United States should be like, how it's set up, for the safety of employees," Waters said.

Reopening tomorrow, and with the support of those who pushed for its closure, shows just how much can change in two weeks during a pandemic.