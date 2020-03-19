Waterloo Fire Department closes its doors to visitors due to the spread of COVID-19

Fire Departments in Waterloo have shut their doors to visitors in response to the spread of COVID-19.

They are asking residents to not visit the fire station unless it is an emergency. The fire stations will give limited access to vendors, deliveries, and contractors.

“We continue to coordinate with city leadership, our medical director, and local health officials to ensure we are as prepared as possible to serve our residents,” says Pat Treloar, Fire Chief.

if you have any questions, you are asked to call their headquarters at 319-291-4460. Payments can continue to be sent to 425 E. 3rd, Waterloo, IA 50703.