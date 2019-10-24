Waterloo Fire Chief wants to change residency policy to attract firefighters

Waterloo's Fire Chief wants the city to make a change to attract new firefighters. It would let them live farther away from Waterloo than what the city currently allows.

The policy says city employees, including police officers and firefighters, can't live more than 10 miles from city hall. This week, Fire Chief Pat Treloar asked the city council to expand that to 60 miles, expanding to a potential pool of employees as far away as Cedar Rapids, Manchester, Charles City, and Iowa Falls.

Treloar says the city put the current policy in place in case of emergencies, when people may need to be called back in a timely manner. However, he says they thankfully they haven't had to do that on a regular basis. They are fully staffed with 105 firefighters and one current opening but are lacking in areas.

With the current policy, they are not able to compete with neighboring cities for talented employees.

They are hoping to increase their number of nationally-registered paramedics, as well as minorities and women. He says some of those potential applicants may be outside of the 10-mile radius and don't even consider applying because of the policy.

“For example, they might have a spouse working in Cedar Rapids and they are not willing to move because their kids are in school. However, that individual might be paramedic, or might be a woman that might consider working for us, except for the ten-mile residency,” said Treloar.

He did say expanding the radius could have effects on local volunteer fire departments since their employees might apply with them. He says they'll continue to have discussions with the city council on this. As they begin their next recruitment effort.

"Our civil service list is expiring in November, so we're hoping when we go to our new recruitment that if the council were to approve it, then we can put out with our literature and recruitment material that our residency policy for the fire department is 60 miles from city limits," he added.

He says city officials have expressed concerns that taxpayers want their firefighters living in the city. 44 firefighters of the 105 firefighters live in Waterloo.

Concerns have also been expressed that if this change does happen, they may lose the staff they have. Treloar says he is not worried about that.

