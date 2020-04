East High School in Waterloo plans to go ahead with their spring play, but this year, the audience will be virtual.

The high school is inviting the community to watch the play on the Facebook Page, "East High Drama."

The performances will take place on May 15 and 16th at 7:00 p.m.

The play that was chosen is designed to be practiced and performed through a video conference. Students will be able to rehearse and perform the play from their homes.