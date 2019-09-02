Waterloo City Council to vote on 'ban the box' ordinance this week

Waterloo City Council members will vote Tuesday on the second reading of an ordinance banning private employers from asking about applicants criminal or arrest record, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The law would make the question illegal before a conditional job offer is made.

Currently, employers are able to conduct background checks and rescind a job offer *if the search turns up something making the applicant unfit for the position.

The ordinance passed the first reading on a vote of 5 to 2. It must pass three readings before it can be signed into law.

