Waterloo City Council to vote on 'ban the box' ordinance this week

The Waterloo City Council will vote on the second reading of the "ban the box ordinance" which would prevent employers from asking applicants their criminal history until they've gone through the hiring process and receive a conditional job offer. (KCRG)
(Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier) - Waterloo City Council members will vote Tuesday on the second reading of an ordinance banning private employers from asking about applicants criminal or arrest record, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The law would make the question illegal before a conditional job offer is made.

Currently, employers are able to conduct background checks and rescind a job offer *if the search turns up something making the applicant unfit for the position.

The ordinance passed the first reading on a vote of 5 to 2. It must pass three readings before it can be signed into law.

 