Waterloo City Council to have final vote on "ban-the-box" ordinance

The Waterloo City Council will have a final vote on the "ban the box ordinance" which would prevent employers from asking applicants their criminal history until they've gone through the hiring process and receive a conditional job offer. (KCRG)

The ordinance passed its second of 3 readings Tuesday in a 4 to 3 vote. Certain government jobs and school jobs would be excluded.

