Waterloo City Council listens to proposed "ban the box" amendments

Waterloo just passed its “Fair Chance Initiative” last week, limiting how employers can ask job applicants about their criminal histories, and now its city council is already considering possible changes to the new ordinance.

The Waterloo City Council listens to discussion of proposed amendments to its recent "ban the box" ordinance at a work session on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

City council members heard about proposed amendments during a work session Monday.

One of these amendments would prohibit any employer, except for schools and certain state and federal government jobs, from asking applicants about their criminal records on a job application. However, it clarifies that businesses with 15 or more employees cannot ask this question until a conditional job offer has been extended later in the process.

Another amendment outlines the process that follows if someone believes a business has violated the ordinance, which would begin with filing a complaint with the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights, which is later reviewed by the city attorney and a court.

Anyone found to be in violation would have to pay a fine of up to $1,000, which would be paid to the person making the complaint.

“The last thing we need is for businesses to feel like we’re being incentivized to find wrongdoing in their employees,” Abraham L. Funchess Jr., executive director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights, said. “We want them to know that we’re impartial investigators and that if we find wrong, that we do the best we can to remedy that so we can make our city strong.”

Additionally, the proposed amendments clarify that all employers also need to follow federal and state laws relating to background checks and notifying applicants about adverse hiring decisions.

Council members said this ordinance and any additional amendments would not go into effect until July 2020.