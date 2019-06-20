Waterloo man sentenced for sexual assault, threatening victim with machete

A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman then threatening her with a machete.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, 29-year-old Dennis Quinn took an Alford Plea in the case, meaning he doesn't but admit guilt but likely would have been convicted.

The guilty plea involved charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, burglary and assault displaying a weapon.

It happened last year in June, when Quinn broke into the woman's home and attacked her as she slept.

