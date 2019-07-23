Water rescues increase in areas of eastern Iowa, emphasizing need for safety

After the second drowning this summer at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County, authorities are stressing the importance of water safety.

(Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Jairo Jimenez, of Cedar Rapids, drowned while swimming in the Cedar River. Law enforcement officials said that's one river where high water levels and fast-moving currents have made water rescues difficult.

With shallow depths and easy terrain, the Maquoketa River in Jones County is known as a starter river.

Addam Fier, the owner of Monticello Canoe Rental, knows the waters well.

"There are no rapids or anything that can take anyone away," Fier said. "Ninety percent of the river here is waist-deep where we run."

Fier uses caution. And customers must follow the business policy.

"Everyone that comes here has to wear a life jacket if they're 13 or under," Fier said.

A life jacket must be with each kayak or canoe on the water no matter the person's age. Authorities said that is good advice because river depths and currents can fluctuate.

"It might look peaceful, but when we get under there it be a different ball game so to speak," Major Doug Riniker, of the Linn County Sheriff's Office, said.

In Linn County, the river is a bit higher than normal and authorities said more people are on the water to cool off. Those are a few explanations for the high number of water rescues. Six water-related rescue calls have taken place in just six weeks in Linn County

Deputies in Jones County have not made any water rescues this year. But, it's happened in previous years, even on the Maquoketa River.

"We go off the river level at Manchester at the gauge, three spots on our section of the river to mark it and see how fast it's moving," Fier said.

The Fier family will close the business for the day if levels get too high, which they've had to do a few days this season.

Linn County isn't the only area in eastern Iowa experiencing a high number of water rescues. Deputies in Winneshiek County have responded to six water rescues in the Upper Iowa River, which authorities say is more than usual.