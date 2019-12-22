One drowns after falling through ice

UPDATE: Authorities say a drowning victim has been recovered from the water, around 7:40 p.m. The person was found around 120 yards from the shore and had been submerged for almost two hours.

Two others were taken by ambulance for injuries after they fell through ice into the water.

Three men were on the ice when they fell in, ages 14, 17, and 21. The teens were able to get out of the water, and called 911 to get help for the 21-year-old who was submerged.

The victim’s name has not been released.

-------------------

Authorities are searching for a person who they say fell through the ice Sunday evening.

Cedar Rapids Police told TV9 a report of someone who went through the ice came in around 6 p.m.

The water rescue mission is focused on the area of the Cedar River near Mohawk City Park, on the other side of the river from Ellis Harbor.