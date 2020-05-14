Water Division warns reopening businesses of potential bacterial growth in water

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids Water Division is warning reopening businesses to be aware of some potential hazards due to reduced water flow in their buildings.
The Water Division said COVID-19 has not been proven to be transmitted though water systems. The concern here is related to bacterial growth in water and moist environments due to periods of stagnation and low use as businesses have been closed. This could create potential health risks.
The places susceptible to bacterial growth are:
The Water Division also listed four steps to help restore water quality:
For more information click here.
For assistance in proper flushing, draining/refilling hot water heaters, or ice machine maintenance contact an experienced contractor.