Water Division warns reopening businesses of potential bacterial growth in water

Updated: Thu 10:47 AM, May 14, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids Water Division is warning reopening businesses to be aware of some potential hazards due to reduced water flow in their buildings.

The Water Division said COVID-19 has not been proven to be transmitted though water systems. The concern here is related to bacterial growth in water and moist environments due to periods of stagnation and low use as businesses have been closed. This could create potential health risks.

The places susceptible to bacterial growth are:

  • Faucets, aerators and shower heads
  • Drinking water fountains/coolers
  • Water filter systems
  • Ice Machines
  • Hot water heaters
  • Eye wash stations
  • Hot tubs/Saunas

    The Water Division also listed four steps to help restore water quality:

  • Remove whole-house, premise, and point-of-use filter cartridges. Replace with new.
  • Remove aerators and screens from the end of water faucets and clean with a weak bleach solution such as 10% bleach in water. Soaking the aerator/screens and O rings in the weak bleach solution for one minute is sufficient.
  • Flush cold water for 2–5 minutes at each point of use.
  • Replace aerators and screens.

    For more information click here.

    For assistance in proper flushing, draining/refilling hot water heaters, or ice machine maintenance contact an experienced contractor.

