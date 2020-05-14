Water Division warns reopening businesses of potential bacterial growth in water

The city of Cedar Rapids Water Division is warning reopening businesses to be aware of some potential hazards due to reduced water flow in their buildings.

The Water Division said COVID-19 has not been proven to be transmitted though water systems. The concern here is related to bacterial growth in water and moist environments due to periods of stagnation and low use as businesses have been closed. This could create potential health risks.

The places susceptible to bacterial growth are:



Faucets, aerators and shower heads



Drinking water fountains/coolers



Water filter systems



Ice Machines



Hot water heaters



Eye wash stations



Hot tubs/Saunas The Water Division also listed four steps to help restore water quality:



Remove whole-house, premise, and point-of-use filter cartridges. Replace with new.



Remove aerators and screens from the end of water faucets and clean with a weak bleach solution such as 10% bleach in water. Soaking the aerator/screens and O rings in the weak bleach solution for one minute is sufficient.



Flush cold water for 2–5 minutes at each point of use.

