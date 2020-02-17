Watch the salt content in canned vegetables by checking the label

When making a meal, it's easy to turn to canned vegetables and beans to help fill out your dish. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer looks at just how much salt can come in some of those cans based on the terms used on their labels.

Low sodium – less than 140 mg per serving

No salt added – none added in the manufacturing process; does not mean sodium-free

Reduced sodium – sodium is reduced by 25% from original produce

Lightly salted – sodium is reduced by 50%

