3 to 6 inches of snow likely Friday into Saturday; roads could become slick

Much of eastern Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. The warning includes Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn and Washington counties.

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said everything is on track with this system. Things will start off dry and quiet.

TIMING:

O'Mara said to start looking for a wintry mix to set in around mid-afternoon Friday and continue into the evening.

There looks to be a lull in the activity early Saturday morning, then the second round arrives in the afternoon and evening.

There's another chance of snow Sunday night with light amounts possible.

IMPACTS:

"This mixture of sleet, freezing rain and snow will make things hazardous quickly during the evening drive," O'Mara said. "Plan on this to transition to snow tonight with several inches possible."

SNOWFALL FORECAST:

O'Mara said snow totals of 3 to 6 inches still appear likely by the time the storm wraps up Saturday night.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

It'll get colder behind this system late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

