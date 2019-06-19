Watch for rain today, especially the farther southeast you go

Plan on slow-moving showers to be around today with the heaviest rainfall still on track for locations along and south of I-80 as the day goes on. These showers may easily amount to an inch of more for portions of southern Iowa with amounts rapidly tapering off to a quarter to half inch for Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. Waterloo and points northwest will probably not receive much more rainfall today. Highs are still on track to only hit the lower 70s.

Tonight, a few pockets of fog may occur given today's wet weather.

Thursday continues to look pretty quiet. Looking ahead to Friday, an active pattern will return to eastern Iowa and with ample heat and humidity lurking to our southwest, a risk of heavy rain and severe weather still looks to accompany any storm clusters that move through. It's feasible that several inches of rain may fall in portions of the area Friday and Saturday as well, which may eventually lead to river flood concerns next week.