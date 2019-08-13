Watch for early fog, a nice day otherwise

Look for a few areas of fog and drizzle to start our day. Any fog that does develop will likely lift by mid-morning if not sooner.

Highs today will be a bit warmer than yesterday, though not by much. To our north today, an area of low pressure will move over Minnesota and may clip northeast Iowa with an isolated shower, though the overall probability on this is very low at this time.

Looking ahead, plan on plenty of clouds in the sky tomorrow with highs mainly in the mid-70s, with only lower 70s over northern Iowa! In the extensive cloud layer, there may be an isolated shower but like today, that probability is extremely low.

A pattern change is still set to kick in as more low pressure moves into the Midwest by Friday along with our next best storm chance. Weekend storms are possible, but timing them is difficult at this distance. Confidence on timing will get better as we get closer.