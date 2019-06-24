Watch for a few scattered storms today

Plan on a cooler day overall with highs only into the lower 70s. There will be increasing chances of showers and storms as the day goes on with a few storms capable of small hail and gusty wind. The most likely time period for development is later this morning, sticking around through late afternoon. The wind may come up a bit in the 15-25mph range making for a breezy afternoon as well.

Tonight, the sky should clear leaving us dry and quiet.

Heading into tomorrow, there remains a slight chance of showers and storms from Cedar Rapids and points southeast in the late afternoon and early evening hours. While it's possible this may be mainly a northern Missouri storm event, it's too close for comfort and we'll maintain a chance as this next front goes by.

Wednesday look dry, warm and quiet.

Thursday and Friday, the high heat will attempt another run into Iowa, which will probably be knocked back by storm complexes. While it's too early to get into too many details, heavy rain and gusty wind may be something worth watching by that time.

